Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 143,260 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,260 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HHC. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 76.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 55,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth $43,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HHC shares. BidaskClub upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Howard Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $79.55 on Thursday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $129.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -78.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.73.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $3.03. The company had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.95 million. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

