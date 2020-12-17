Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock Holdings Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,598 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,846,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,248,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,412,000 after purchasing an additional 254,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after purchasing an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,281,000 after purchasing an additional 100,375 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

VAC opened at $132.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.13 and a 200-day moving average of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 2.38. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $157.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 11,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $1,552,362.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,799 shares in the company, valued at $36,351,606.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $166,483.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,136 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.