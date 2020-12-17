Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.89.

GILD stock opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,739 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,699,000 after acquiring an additional 349,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,957,000 after acquiring an additional 917,009 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

