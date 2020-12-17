Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,058 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $15,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Paycom Software by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PAYC stock opened at $423.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $399.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $442.85.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Paycom Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.10.
In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total transaction of $29,096,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,972,860 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Paycom Software Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
