Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,058 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $15,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Paycom Software by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC stock opened at $423.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $399.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $442.85.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Paycom Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.10.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total transaction of $29,096,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,972,860 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

