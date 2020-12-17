Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Kansas City Southern worth $15,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $192.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.27.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

