Sei Investments Co. Sells 81,437 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,437 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.49% of H&R Block worth $15,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in H&R Block by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of HRB stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.