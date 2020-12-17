Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,184 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $15,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,534 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,669,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,619,000 after acquiring an additional 469,717 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,308,000 after acquiring an additional 501,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,412,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,174,000 after acquiring an additional 319,137 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,010,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,808,000 after acquiring an additional 601,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $89.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.88. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $89.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

