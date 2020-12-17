Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $15,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $89.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $89.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.88.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

