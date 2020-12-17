Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 514,953 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.81% of Easterly Government Properties worth $14,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,699,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,005,000 after acquiring an additional 616,367 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 63.9% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,972,000 after buying an additional 451,644 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 298.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,033,000 after buying an additional 292,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 855,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,767,000 after buying an additional 271,333 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 206.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 344,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 232,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $113,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,980.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $137,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $940,238 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.72 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

