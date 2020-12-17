Sei Investments Co. Has $14.70 Million Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 514,953 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.81% of Easterly Government Properties worth $14,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 369,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 155,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,293.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $140,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $940,238 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

