National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Retail Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded National Retail Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NNN opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.71.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,635,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 18.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 374.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 167,643 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.