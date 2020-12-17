Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Yamana Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.72.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after buying an additional 3,603,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,485,000 after buying an additional 2,264,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,100,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,428,000 after buying an additional 140,608 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 58.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 0.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,907,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,635,000 after purchasing an additional 67,203 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

