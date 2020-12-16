Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 on March 10th

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

Eli Lilly and has raised its dividend payment by 26.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

LLY opened at $167.43 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The stock has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.34 and a 200-day moving average of $151.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

