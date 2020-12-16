PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Raised to Buy at Laurentian

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was upgraded by research analysts at Laurentian to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $144.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $149.88.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PPG Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 43.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

