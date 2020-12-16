Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 1,064 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,064 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $23,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $70,527.35.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Timothy Regan sold 970 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $20,370.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $36,199.65.

On Monday, October 26th, Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $38,043.60.

On Monday, September 21st, Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $37,920.00.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dropbox by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Dropbox by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Dropbox by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Dropbox by 325.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Dropbox by 7.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 33,953 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

