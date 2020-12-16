3,196 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,196 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shopify by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,075,000 after purchasing an additional 942,540 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Shopify by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,074.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,002.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $973.32. The company has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1,760.79, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,047.97.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.