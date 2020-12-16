Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after buying an additional 992,573 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,005,000 after buying an additional 473,254 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,039,000 after buying an additional 395,498 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,705,000 after buying an additional 325,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.42.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $92.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.85.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

