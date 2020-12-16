Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 27,749 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 379.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,749 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,172,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,360,000 after purchasing an additional 514,494 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after purchasing an additional 469,515 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,592,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Republic Services by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after acquiring an additional 350,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RSG stock opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

