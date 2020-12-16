Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $3.41 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.81.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $137.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $141.87.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

