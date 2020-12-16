Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $3.18 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,351 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.89.

NFLX opened at $519.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.35. The firm has a market cap of $229.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.84, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,789 shares of company stock valued at $121,329,268. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

