Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.45

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 236718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Get Dropbox alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $38,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,921 shares of company stock valued at $620,401. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.8% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 120.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 7.4% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.