Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $4,235,329.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at $9,005,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $35,039,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,744 shares in the company, valued at $63,569,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $41,998,684 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $124.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

