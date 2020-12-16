Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kemper were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kemper by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 1,631.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 50,810 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kemper by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 110,308 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Kemper by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

KMPR stock opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.57. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

KMPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

