PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist cut their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.33.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $221.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.24. PayPal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $223.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.65 billion, a PE ratio of 101.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

