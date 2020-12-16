Sei Investments Co. Purchases 409 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $21,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.53.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.25.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,565. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

