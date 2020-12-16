PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Needham & Company LLC

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PTC from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

PTC stock opened at $114.05 on Wednesday. PTC has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $116.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.82.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.93 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,911 shares of company stock worth $1,281,107. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

