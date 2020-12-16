Omnicom Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the business services provider on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

Omnicom Group has raised its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Omnicom Group has a dividend payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

