Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 10,019 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.15% of The Mosaic worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 161.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,177,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,913 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 9,272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,318,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,633 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 704.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,199,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after buying an additional 1,050,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.68.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.