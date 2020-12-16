16,070 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 131,271 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 26,569 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL opened at $198.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $105.80 and a one year high of $213.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

