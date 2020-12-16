18,511 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,594.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $176.33 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

