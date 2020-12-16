Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 27,749 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 379.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,749 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $47,172,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Republic Services by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,360,000 after buying an additional 514,494 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Republic Services by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,328,000 after buying an additional 469,515 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,592,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Republic Services by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,951,000 after buying an additional 350,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

