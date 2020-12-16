Robert C. Daigle Sells 2,100 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $322,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,787.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ROG opened at $153.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average of $121.27. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 129.12 and a beta of 1.73. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $159.25.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $201.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. Analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

