Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 107,014 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,014 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of American Campus Communities worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,995,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,468 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at about $48,233,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,654,766.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,323,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 117.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,073 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at about $30,309,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $49.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.79, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

