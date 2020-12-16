Codex Capital L.L.C. Invests $8.92 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,921,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.7% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,165.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,152.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,067.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.68, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

