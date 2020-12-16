Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 15,574 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 82.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,156,000 after acquiring an additional 949,794 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 253.7% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,403,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 26.7% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,844,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 21.5% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,760,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,568,000 after acquiring an additional 488,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 487.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 384,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after buying an additional 319,246 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,343.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

