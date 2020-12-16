Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,395 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 24.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 24.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 16.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 68.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $87.53.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.94.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

