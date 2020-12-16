Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 110.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Waters by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.58.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $244.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $247.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.07.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.15 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

