Advisor Partners LLC Has $326,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $127,493.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,919. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XYL stock opened at $99.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.31 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $99.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

