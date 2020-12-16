Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $583,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 73.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 19,072 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,072,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 295.40, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

