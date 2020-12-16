General Electric Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

General Electric has decreased its dividend by 95.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect General Electric to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Shares of GE opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. BidaskClub downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

