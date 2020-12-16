Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,002 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $24,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6,745.8% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,512,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,183,000 after purchasing an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $270.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.97 and a 200 day moving average of $278.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.