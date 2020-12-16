Sei Investments Co. Sells 27,924 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,176 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 27,924 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $23,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. AlphaValue raised NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.26.

In related news, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $160.06 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $167.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.39. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

