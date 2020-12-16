Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 74,433 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,849 shares of company stock valued at $27,611,284. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $261.99 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.11.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.68.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.