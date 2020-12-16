IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 196 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in VMware by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,169 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in VMware by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,717 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in VMware by 24.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMW. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.92.

NYSE VMW opened at $144.71 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $163.17. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,729 shares of company stock worth $3,485,859. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

