Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $2.92 Million in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,112,000 after acquiring an additional 663,824 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,250,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,424.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 346,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,193,000 after acquiring an additional 323,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after acquiring an additional 306,546 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $152.58 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $158.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $29,930.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,550.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,629 shares of company stock worth $3,163,731. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

