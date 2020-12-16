Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 64,501 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in HDFC Bank by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $68.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.98. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

