Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 83.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 141.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $104.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

