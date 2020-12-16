Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $3.32 Million Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $104,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,420 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $72,445,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 181.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,377,000 after purchasing an additional 703,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 194.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 875,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,135,000 after purchasing an additional 577,866 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.94.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,611 shares of company stock worth $36,956,253. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $140.38 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $153.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

