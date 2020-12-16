Van ECK Associates Corp Has $10.01 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 681.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 63,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 55,238 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,313,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $214.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $71,478.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.67.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

