Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,021 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,734,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,510,000 after buying an additional 113,342 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Honeywell International by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 218,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,918,000 after buying an additional 32,143 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HON opened at $214.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.66.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.67.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 17,100 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $71,478.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

